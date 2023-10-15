Fans Are Going Wild Over The Surprising Cameos During "Saturday Night Live's" Premiere

Saturday Night Live has returned, and the surprise cameos in this episode were one for the ages.

All the Easter eggs were there because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted in New York City dancing in their Levis, together under the streetlight.

Then, the clover bloomed in the fields, autumn broke loose, and the time was near for Pete Davidson and SNL to begin their first sketch of the night.

The SNL cast poked fun at the NFL's endless coverage of Taylor's recent cameos at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer in the bleachers for her rumored boyfriend, Travis.

Kenan Thompson, as Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee, tried to lead a conversation about the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles but failed miserably because other hosts were not-so-secret Swifties.

The sketch really went off the rails once all the NFL hosts went back and forth about whether or not Travis is actually Taylor's "boyfriend."

Mikey Day, as Howie Long, had something to say about it.

Molly Kearney, as Terry Bradshaw, had a rebuttal.

Then everyone battled to see who was the bigger Swiftie by revealing their secret songs and friendship bracelets.

And Kenan almost got everything back on track.

Then the cameras cut away to the sidelines, and Travis appeared!

But wait, there's more! Pete introduced Ice Spice, one of Taylor's newest besties, to perform her first song of the night, "In Ha Mood," but he didn't return to introduce the next one.

TSwift showed up! Of course, she wouldn't leave her bestie hanging on her first SNL performance of "Pretty Girl"!

She really ate those four lines.

These cameos were the perfect easter eggs to the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce era, and the fans had a lot to say about it:

Having them both there for the season opener is the best thing you could have done. — Lexi 💫 eras indy!! (@itslexish) October 15, 2023

oh they have STUDIED us 😂 the tour merch, the bracelets, the discussion of which surprise song which show got…!!! SNL we love you 😂🫶🏼 — chels 🫶🏼 eras tour era (@rumorzfrominez) October 15, 2023

The guy at the end kinda looks like Travis Kelce — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 (@TheCediFanClub) October 15, 2023

This is so accurate 😭 which swiftie wrote this script!?!! — Dwelling (@dwelling4004) October 15, 2023

Big, huge night for SNL Swiftie hybrids ❤️❤️❤️ love them both astronomically pic.twitter.com/yrXlbREV8K — Katy (@cecilyskeen) October 15, 2023

That's an interesting crossover! A surprise Travis Kelce cameo in an SNL skit about Taylor Swift must have been quite the twist. SNL is known for its creative and sometimes unexpected sketches, and this one sounds like it added an extra element of surprise to the show. — Emily Parker (@1stEmilyParker) October 15, 2023

America’s royal couple — rev (@whyrev) October 15, 2023

Looks like SNL caught the "Swiftie" bug and threw in a touchdown with that Kelce cameo. Who knew comedy and pop royalty could be such a dynamic duo? 🎤🏈 pic.twitter.com/nm35CCjUyj — Anthony Aloye O (@Anthony_Aloye_O) October 15, 2023

Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance on SNL to introduce "Ice Spice" is a delightful twist! Such celebrity cameos often add extra excitement to the show. — Faissi Malik (@Faissi__) October 15, 2023

