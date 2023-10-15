Fans Are Going Wild Over The Surprising Cameos During "Saturday Night Live's" Premiere

Saturday Night Live has returned, and the surprise cameos in this episode were one for the ages.

Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images
All the Easter eggs were there because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted in New York City dancing in their Levis, together under the streetlight.

Gotham / GC Images
Then, the clover bloomed in the fields, autumn broke loose, and the time was near for Pete Davidson and SNL to begin their first sketch of the night.

Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images
The SNL cast poked fun at the NFL's endless coverage of Taylor's recent cameos at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer in the bleachers for her rumored boyfriend, Travis.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson, as Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee, tried to lead a conversation about the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles but failed miserably because other hosts were not-so-secret Swifties.

NBC
The sketch really went off the rails once all the NFL hosts went back and forth about whether or not Travis is actually Taylor's "boyfriend."

NBC
Mikey Day, as Howie Long, had something to say about it.

<div><p>"Boyfriend? Hold on there. No one said, boyfriend. Let's not jump to conclusions."</p></div><span> NBC</span>

Molly Kearney, as Terry Bradshaw, had a rebuttal.

<div><p>"She's in the luxury box hanging with Mama Kelsey, knocking back cocktails with Deadpool. Folks, they're official."</p></div><span> NBC</span>

Then everyone battled to see who was the bigger Swiftie by revealing their secret songs and friendship bracelets.

NBC
And Kenan almost got everything back on track.

<div><p>"Okay. I'm done! When we get back, we are going to speak with someone who actually wanted to talk about football."</p></div><span> NBC</span>

Then the cameras cut away to the sidelines, and Travis appeared!

NBC
But wait, there's more! Pete introduced Ice Spice, one of Taylor's newest besties, to perform her first song of the night, "In Ha Mood," but he didn't return to introduce the next one.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images
TSwift showed up! Of course, she wouldn't leave her bestie hanging on her first SNL performance of "Pretty Girl"!

<div><p>"Once again — Ice Spice!"</p></div><span> NBC</span>

She really ate those four lines.

NBC
These cameos were the perfect easter eggs to the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce era, and the fans had a lot to say about it:

Twitter: @itslexish

Twitter: @rumorzfrominez

Twitter: @TheCediFanClub

Twitter: @dwelling4004

NBC / Via Twitter: @cecilyskeen

Twitter: @1stEmilyParker

Twitter: @whyrev

Twitter: @Anthony_Aloye_O / Via Twitter: @Anthony_Aloye_O

Twitter: @Faissi__

Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

