    Fans furious over Disney's PC 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride makeover

    An artist’s rendering of the updated “Bride Auction” scene for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” Disney ride. (Photo: Disney)

    Disney has made an absolute mint turning its “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme-park attraction into a blockbuster film franchise — which, after five installments, has grossed more than $4.5 billion globally. And unsurprisingly, that success has led to changes to the original itself, namely via the inclusion of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. But now even further alterations are coming to the beloved ride, and some fans are up in arms about it.

    In June 2017, Disney announced that it was going to be updating “Pirates of the Caribbean” at Disneyland Paris with, among other things, enhanced “Audio-Animatronics” figures, special effects, costumes, and the promise that those alterations would soon make their way to the U.S. parks in California and Florida. Of those many tweaks, the most notable had to do with the “Bride Auction” scene, which was retooled so that “the Redhead,” the female character previously depicted as being up for sale by pirates, is now a pirate herself and in charge of auctioning off stolen loot (as seen in the artist’s rendering above).

    Given that some found Disney’s 2006 Captain Jack Sparrow-fication of the ride objectionable, it’s no surprise that many fans took to Twitter to chide the Mouse House for succumbing to what they saw as a move driven by political correctness — and/or for simply forgetting that pirates are, by their very nature, supposed to be old-school inappropriate.








    The all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride will debut at Orlando, Fla.’s Walt Disney World park later this week, on March 18. Meanwhile, Anaheim, Calif.’s Disneyland will close the attraction for renovations beginning on April 23, with no reopening date yet set.

    What say you, readers — are you happy with these updates to the swashbuckling Disney theme-park staple?

