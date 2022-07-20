Fans Finally Identified Jennifer Lopez's Mystery Wedding Dress

As the entire world comes down from the monumental high of knowing that Jennifer Lopez and the love of her life, Ben Affleck, tied the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas, more details about their unexpected nuptials are coming to light. When Lopez shared that she'd gotten married, fans rushed to see what dress she wore for the occasion. The multi-hyphenate superstar did drop a few breadcrumbs about her gown, but it took until today for it to be identified: it was an Alexander McQueen creation that goes way, way back.

Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere 2022

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez explained in a short video included in her newsletter from over the weekend. It wasn't much to go on, but fans will be fans. Entertainment Tonight reports that Twitter user @jlostyleandglam ID'd the gown and that McQueen representatives confirmed that the gown was from the label and dated back to 2004. The dress (which made an appearance on Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram), featured a high jeweled neckline and full skirt. It didn't make the cut when it came to the movie Jersey Girl, which starred Lopez and Affleck, but it did feature in the film's poster.

We found out already, where y’all been? 🤣🤣 she wore it on the cover of Jersey girl poster.

Dress: Alexander McQueen Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown. pic.twitter.com/1OMAUHUGH0 — Jlostyleandglamour 💍💚 (@Jlostyleandglam) July 20, 2022

Sources went on to tell ET that Lopez and Affleck will be having a bigger wedding in Georgia. Presumably, that one would include more friends and family, though no details on the matter have been shared just yet.

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now," a source told ET. "They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."