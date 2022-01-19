Fans can't recognize Sofia Vergara in first 'Griselda' image: 'What a incredible transformation'
Two years after "Modern Family" wrapped up its decade-long run on ABC, Sofia Vergara is returning to the small screen as the matriarch of a very different kind of family. The Emmy-nominated actress is headlining Netflix's upcoming limited series "Griselda," based on the life of notorious Colombian drug kingpin, Griselda Blanco. The streaming service just released a first look image of Vergara in character, and you might say she's gone through a dramatic makeover.