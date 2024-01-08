Fans Can't Get Over Cillian Murphy Giving His Golden Globes Speech With Lipstick On His Face

Cillian Murphy can roll with the punches.

The Irish actor got up on stage at Sunday night’s Golden Globes to accept his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture ― Drama for his performance in “Oppenheimer” with a smear of lipstick on his face.

Moments earlier when the win was announced, his wife, Irish artist Yvonne McGuinness — who was wearing red lipstick — had grabbed his face and planted one on him. She gave his face a hasty (and ineffective) wipe with her hand before he made his way to the stage.

“First question: do I have lipstick all over my nose?” Murphy began his speech.

“Yes!” people in the audience shouted.

“I’m just going to leave it,” he decided.

The kiss.

The kiss.

The wipe.

The wipe.

The reaction.

The reaction.

It was Murphy’s first Globes win, for his performance as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller.

“One of the most beautiful and vulnerable things about being an actor is that you can’t do it on your own, really. And we have the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie. There was magic and some of them are here today,” he said, shouting out co-stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Gary Oldman.

After thanking Nolan, producers, the studio, his representatives and colleagues, he celebrated his fellow nominees for their “stunning work.”

He finished with a nod to his family.

“To my family, I’m the luckiest man. I love you. Thanks so much,” he said.

Cillian Murphy: "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it." pic.twitter.com/0arz2yuQRE — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Murphy and McGuiness have been married for twenty years. They share two sons, Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16.

The “Peaky Blinders” star has kept his marriage and children very much out of the spotlight over the years.

“I have an amazing wife,” he told GQ in 2019, “and I couldn’t do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle. I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moment at the Globes. Check out how they reacted below.

This is probably my favorite moment of the night! 🥰#Cillianmurphy’s Lipstick on the nose after winning his #GoldenGlobe 😅♥️♥️pic.twitter.com/vtu8qve1o3 — Cill-i-am 🎼 (@cill_i_am) January 8, 2024

Giving a speech in front of so many people with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him. THE KIND OF LOVER BOY🤌🏻🛐#CillianMurphy#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/B6pox7Ly9Z — •Ely•is simping over a demon (@Elyyisan) January 8, 2024

cillian murphy giving his golden globes speech with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him? neeeed a real lover boy like that — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) January 8, 2024

Get a man like Cillian Murphy, who will wear your lipstick all over his face while accepting the biggest award of his career on live television. pic.twitter.com/JXflncNF1k — Jillian (@JillianChili) January 8, 2024

Lipstick on his nose from his wife's kiss, asking the crowd if he actually has it, they said yes, he said fvck it I'm gonna flaunt it. ❤️



CILLIAN MURPHY ALL THE WAY 🛐pic.twitter.com/dBa8dFtpuY — Cherry 🍔 (@stfu_cherryy) January 8, 2024

the red nose cause his wife kissed him and he just left it like that😭please protect him at all costs pic.twitter.com/bwnT4pWaiK — tina ⎕ CILLIAN MURPHY STAN ACCOUNT TODAY (@hazyheadbigcity) January 8, 2024

Related...