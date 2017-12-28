Fans are angry about Netflix’s Bright’s bad reviews

It’s been a big year for cinema, in ways that are very good and ways that are definitely bad. But one of the most fascinating trends of 2017 is the increasing gap between what fans and critics want to see at the movies. And we’re not sure how to feel about it.

Netflix’s first big blockbuster, Bright is the latest example – with a 27% reviewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 89% score from audiences.

The Last Jedi’s reaction was a reverse gap – with a 91% score from critics, and 51% from film-goers.

Even Justice League has a 41% from critics, and 78% from fans – that’s almost double in terms of difference of opinion. It seems that film reviewers and film-goers really can’t agree on what makes a good film.

And it’s starting to have an effect on film fans’ trust in their cultural gatekeepers.

Type ‘Bright’ into twitter and the feeling from Netflix subscribers (now they’ve had a chance to watch it themselves) is pretty clear.

Just watched the movie #BrightNetflix and I’ll never take the opinion of a movie critic or social media reactions seriously again! Bright is one of the best movies I’ve seen all year. — KidSmoove (WWP) (@kidsmoove) December 28, 2017





So, I finally had the chance to watch David Ayer’s film BRIGHT on Netflix. Surprisingly enough, it wasn’t terrible. Critics were so maliciously hyperbolic by deeming it “the worst film of 2017”.

It was a grittier, more adult, less fizzy pop version of SUICIDE SQUAD. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) December 27, 2017





Spoiler! Critics were wrong about #BrightMovie not being any good. Because it was REALLY good. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Will probably watch @BrightNetflix again soon. — Jamie M. (@LeSemblantON) December 27, 2017





“Bright” on Netflix was actually a really good movie….. not sure why critics are hellbent on making it seem like it’s the worst thing ever created — Isaiah Hickland (@isaiahhickland) December 26, 2017





#BrightNetflix is definitely one of the best movies of 2017. I cannot believe how wrong and dumb the critics are they got this completely wrong almost like they been paid off to say bad things — K. Henderson (@K2Diddy24) December 25, 2017





Some of those tweets edge into conspiracy theory territory (the only people paying film critics are their publishers), but they’re pretty representative of how fans are feeling right now. The vast majority of social media reactions are positive in the face of all of those terrible reviews.

And, while we wrote an entire feature about why fans are wrong about The Last Jedi, we can’t actually argue with them here.

Some of the Bright reviews were just ridiculously merciless, with one so extreme director David Ayer was moved to comment on it on Twitter.

This is going on my fridge. Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way. This is a f*cking epic review. It’s a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I’d love to read any script you’ve written. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 21, 2017





With reviews like that, it’s probably no wonder fans are confused – because Bright’s actually really good (well, according to the person writing this feature, anyway). Seriously, it just is.

We’ve seen a lot of disappointing movies in 2017, and this isn’t one of them.

The premise – fantasy archetypes exist, they always have, and modern LA is at the mercy of gang-banging orcs and 1% style elves – is actual genius, brilliantly delivered.

Joel Edgerton is especially astonishing, bringing a soulful performance to the surface of some pretty amazing make up (yep, sorry critics who hate this film – it absolutely will be nominated for a best make up Oscar, just like Suicide Squad was) as orc Nick Jakoby, who just wants to be a cop, trying to win the approval of Will Smith’s Ward, who wants anyone but him for a partner.