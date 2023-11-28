Fandiem Announces GIVING SZN 2023

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and what could bring more jollies than winning incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique prizes from some of music’s biggest artists, all while helping said artists to support important nonprofits? Fandiem works with artists and fans to amplify the impact of their shared community. This holiday season, for your generosity you could win something life-changing.

It’s all happening courtesy of charitable fundraising platform Fandiem, which has announced GIVING SZN 2023, a star-studded fundraising effort featuring more than 40 prizes to inspire fans to give back. Everything from round trip concert adventures, to premium collectibles to personal experiences are being offered from the biggest acts in the world, all in support of the great causes that are closest to their hearts. Starting today, November 28, as part of global generosity movement GivingTuesday, every fan that makes a donation is automatically entered to win.

As for the artists that are involved? Let’s start with Metallica, who are offering an all-inclusive round-trip curated experience to see the band – twice (!) – in Madrid, Spain, up-close-and-personal from the band’s snake pit.

Also on board are Fall Out Boy, who are offering up a personalized New York City experience, including a two-night stay in Manhattan with tickets and friends and family viewing passes on their guest list to see the band perform live at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

You can win a trip to Mexico to join My Morning Jacket at their annual One Big Holiday music festival and watch a few songs from the stage; grab a Fender Player Telecaster electric guitar signed by Eddie Vedder and his Pearl Jam band mates, and a signed Gibson Les Paul from The National; win an exclusive VIP trip to see Jelly Roll iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City; and pick up a KISS signed setlist from the band’s final-ever Hollywood Bowl show.

There’s also much, much more, including a Billie Eilish-signed copy of her Billie Eilish: Official Book, featuring photos and an intimate inside look inside her life and career; a Fender Classic Vibe ‘70s Jaguar signed by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala; a trip to Paris to hang backstage with Jessie Murph before watching her show; and a chance to be Turnpike Troubadours’ hometown guest at the band’s Oklahoma concert with Jason Isbell.

And it’s all to benefit a host of important artist-selected charitable organizations, including Musicares, HeadCount, Doctors Without Borders, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, Metallica’s All Within My Hands. People’s Fund of Maui, Children of the Rainforest, and more.

“There’s real power in the artist and fan connection,” says Fandiem’s co-founder, Jared Heiman. “It’s a vital network of good energy and connection that can be used to have a positive impact in the world. With Fandiem we are all part of something bigger than ourselves. This is our rallying cry as we join together this holiday season.”

The Giving SZN 2023 online fundraiser is already in effect at Fandiem, and extends into January 2024. Head to Fandiem now to donate, and get ready for your chance to win. But keep in mind – by supporting these important nonprofits, we’re all winners already.

