Fan of 'The Matrix'? Soon you can buy Neo's iconic phone

Unlike fashion, tech is rarely cyclical. But Nokia is betting on nostalgia with an upcoming phone that first made waves in The Matrix.

In one of the most memorable scenes from the 1999 film, Neo (Keanu Reeves) receives a black Nokia phone in a mysterious package. It immediately rings, and the audience hears Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) say, “Hello, Neo. Do you know who this is?”

Immediately afterward, Neo evades Agent Smith with some thrilling on-the-fly guidance from on-the-phone Morpheus.

That Nokia phone, first released in 1996, might seem like a relic in 2018 (it was barely a step above a flip phone) but it’s set to return this May.

Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals.





And in contrast to the more luxury-minded iPhone market, Nokia’s 8110 model is going for just $97. For that price, you get 4G LTE, four gigabytes of storage, 512 megabytes of RAM and a revamped version of the OG phone game, Snake. And for the more style-minded, it will be available in either black or “banana yellow.”

But if you’re a Matrix purist, just remember that Neo wouldn’t be caught dead with a banana yellow phone.