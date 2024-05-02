FAN GUIDE: Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte

The 3-day Lovin’ Life Music Fest is taking over First Ward Park in Uptown this weekend. The inaugural festival will feature performances from more than 40 artists across three stages and is expected to draw 90,000 music fans over the three days, May 3-5. Headliners include Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, The Avett Brothers, DaBaby and The Chainsmokers.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Getting there

First Ward Park is on E. 7th Street and the festival site runs down N. Caldwell Street from E. 6th Street to E. 9th Street. All roads around the festival site will be closed beginning Wednesday and will reopen by May 7.

There are places to park near the festival, but organizers are encouraging attendees to use public transportation or a rideshare service. The drop-off for Uber/Lyft is 406 N. College Street.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. each day.

The lineup on Friday includes Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Jessie Murph, David Kushner, Holly Humberstone, The Aces, and Infinity Song on the Coors Light Stage. The Chainsmokers, Dashboard Confessional, Weston Estate, Anees, Nightly and Artikal Sound System will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

Saturday’s lineup includes Stevie Nicks, Maggie Rogers, Young The Giant, The Fray, The Struts, Happy Landing, and Ax and The Hatchetmen on the Coors Light Stage. Charlotte native DaBaby and North Carolina native Petey Pablo will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

The lineup on Sunday will feature Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Quinn XCII, The Beach Boys, Ripe, North Carolina’s Parmalee, and Lily Fitts on the Coors Light Stage. Concord natives the Avett Brothers and Charlotte-based Sainted Trap Choir will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

Tickets

General Admission and GA+ tickets are sold out. At the time of this report, limited tickets remain for VIP and Super VIP. Click here for more information.

The festival’s ticket office (Will Call) is at 301 E. 7th Street. It will be open from 12 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

If you’ve already received your wristband, you will need to activate it before you enter the festival. Click here to activate your wristband.

Children ages 10 and younger are admitted free without a wristband but must be accompanied by an adult.

What’s allowed, what’s not allowed

Although rain is in the forecast for this weekend, you’ll have to leave the umbrella at home.

Other items that are not allowed at the festival include gimbals or selfie sticks, coolers, flashlights, laser pointers, tents or tarps, chairs, backpacks or hydration packs, and outside food, alcohol, or drinks.

Items that are allowed into the festival include cell phones, sunscreen (non-aerosol), blankets, beach towels, reusable water bottles (empty), non-professional digital cameras (that do not have detachable lenses), mid-sized e-cigs and vape pens (no liquid refills).

Clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are allowed. Small, non-clear bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed.

For the complete list of what you can bring, and items not permitted,

