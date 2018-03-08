Fan-favorite Phasma gets dramatically different ending in this 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' deleted scene

At a whopping 152 minutes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the longest film in the sci-fi franchise’s history — and for the most part, Episode VIII used that time wisely, further developing its raft of returning and newly introduced heroes and villains. Alas, the one figure who didn’t see much screen time was Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma, who, as in The Force Awakens, struck a formidable pose in her shiny silver Stormtrooper armor, and then was cast aside almost as soon as she appeared onscreen. She has become the new trilogy’s Boba Fett, a character beloved for her unique look yet is given very little in the way of personality or purpose. However, a new deleted scene that has just debuted online definitely tries to flesh out her role in the ongoing saga.

Premiering in the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s The Star Wars Show on YouTube (watch above), that excised scene is an alternate version of the climactic showdown between John Boyega’s Finn and Christie’s Phasma in The Last Jedi. What makes this clip of prime interest is that before battling it out, Phasma calls Finn a “traitor,” prompting him to remind her that she was the one who helped him destroy Starkiller Base at the conclusion of The Force Awakens by giving up the security codes. His remark is overheard by her soldiers, and Phasma, in order to keep Finn’s revelation from spreading to her superiors, takes drastic Stormtrooper-slaughtering measures.

The moment further highlights the violent means Phasma is willing to go to keep her treachery a secret from her First Order mates, something documented in her own comic-book miniseries that bridged the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Given that Phasma appears to perish at the end of this battle, her reappearance in 2019’s Episode IX remains in doubt. After all, the franchise has done crazier things to find a way to bring back fan favorites.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with 13 more deleted scenes, arrives on digital services on March 13 and on Blu-ray on March 27.

