How a famous TV show fight scene made this Myrtle Beach artist an internet sensation

The HBO series “East Bound & Down,” season 3 aired in 2012 and the show was set in Myrtle Beach.

Kenny Powers, a washed-up baseball player played by Danny McBride, faces off with nemesis Ashley Schaeffer, played by the comedian Will Farrell.

The confrontation between the TV stars occurs in front of a North Myrtle Beach store, with a giant shark spanning the entrance. Before the fight, Farrell’s character gives a speech that has become famous among the show’s fans.

“You are now here to seek your retribution, Kenny Powers, in front of this nautical-themed gift shop, complete with a great white shark edifice constructed by none other than Bob Duato!” he says, pointing to the artist’s signature on the snout of the oversized beast.

“Bob Duato,” a member of Ferrell’s Grim Creeper biker gang repeats, kissing his hand and pointing to the sky in tribute to the artist.

Powers seems less than impressed.

“F*** Bob Duato, and f*** you too,” he says before the epic battle begins.

That vulgar catchphrase went viral with internet fans and spawned a host of YouTube videos. T-shirts were distributed. At least two songs were published with “Bob Duato” in the title.

A Google search of “Bob Duato” results in 93,600 references.

What did the artist think of the show?

Speaking with The Sun News on the phone from the antique store he now owns, Bob House Furniture in Panama City Beach, Fla, Duato said he was excited when he saw that “East Bound & Down” would be set in Myrtle Beach.

He remembers hoping to catch a glimpse of one of his sharks on screen but never imagined one of his favorite actors would reference him on the show. He missed the first airing of Season 3, Episode 7 that would make his name, and work, a viral catchphrase. Then his phone started to ring, and friends buzzed about the episode.

Then, his name blew up on the internet.

Duato said he never got paid for having his name used on the t-shirts and in the songs. He briefly considered getting lawyers involved. He wanted to let the world know “that I wasn’t some fictional character,” he said.

But he ultimately let it go. “It’s pretty weird,” he said, “but it’s all good.”