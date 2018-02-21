These are the famous faces donating money to US students protesting against gun violence

Several stars have donated half a million dollars each to the campaign.

George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars who have donated money to students organising protests against gun violence in the US.

Here is a list of famous faces who are backing The March For Our Lives in Washington DC on March 24 following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in which 17 staff and students in Parkland, Florida died.

George and Amal Clooney – Dontated 500,000 dollars in the names of their twin babies Ella and Alexander, saying: “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Oprah Winfrey – Donated 500,000 dollars and said: “George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your 500,000 dollar donation to March For Our Lives

“These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw – Also donated half a million dollars, telling CNN: “The young students in Florida, and now across the country, are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages.

“Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of 500,000 dollars.”

Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg – The producer and former DreamWorks CEO matched the 500,000 dollar amount, telling Variety: “Marilyn and I are proud to stand with the brave young leaders from Parkland, Florida, who have taken their pain and grief and turned it into action,.