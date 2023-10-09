Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Tony Shalhoub, Jackson Browne
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835
-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903
-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918
-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940
-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 82)
-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 75)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 73)
-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 72)
-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 65)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 65)
-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 59)
-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 54)
-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 54)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 53)
-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 48)
-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 42)
-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 31)
-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Jodelle Ferland in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 27)
-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Jharrel Jerome in 1997 (age 26)