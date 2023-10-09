Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Tony Shalhoub, Jackson Browne

Tony Shalhoub arrives on the red carpet at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 70 on October 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835

-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886

Sharon Osbourne arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The TV personality turns 71 on October 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903

-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918

Bella Hadid arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Annette" at the opening of the 74th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on July 6, 2021. The model turns 27 on October 8. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940

-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 82)

LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam hits a tee ball at a special first-tee ceremony to begin the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on April 6, 2019. The golfer turns 53 on October 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 75)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 73)

-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 72)

-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 65)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 65)

-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 59)

-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 54)

-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 54)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 48)

-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 42)

-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 31)

-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Jodelle Ferland in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 27)

-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Jharrel Jerome in 1997 (age 26)

