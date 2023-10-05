Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Winslet

Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. The actor turns 40 on October 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864

Andretti Motor Sports team owner Michael Andretti is all smiles as he awaits the green flag to start open test day for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24, 2019. He turns 61 on October 5. File Photo by Bill Coons/UPI

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

Karen Allen attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 8, 2020. The actor turns 71 on October 5. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 100)

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 86)

-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 72)

-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 71)

-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 64)

-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 61)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 60)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 58)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 40)

-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 17)