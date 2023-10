Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Matt Shultz, Amandla Stenberg

Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The rocker turns 40 on October 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman , for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

Doug Flutie walks the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated event during Super Bowl LIV week at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on February 1, 2020. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback turns 60 on October 23. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 6, 2019. The director turns 68 on October 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

"Weird Al" Yankovic attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. He turns 3 on October 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 88)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 69)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 67)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 66)

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 64)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 64)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 61)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 47)

-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 40)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 29)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 25)