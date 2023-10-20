Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Snoop Dogg, Viggo Mortensen

Canada's then-governor-general, Julie Payette , takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. The former astronaut turns 60 on October 20. File Pool Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

Sen. Kamala Harris participates in the vice presidential debate October 7, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The now-vice president turns 59 on October 20. File Pool Photo by Kim Raff/UPI

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882

John Krasinski arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 44 on October 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Jazz composer Jelly Roll Morton in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 86)

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 83)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950

-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 65)

-- Canadian astronaut/former Governor-General Julie Payette in 1963 (age 60)

-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 58)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rapper A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Asante Blackk in 2001 (age 22)