Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Flea, Naomi Osaka

Sue Bird speaks at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 14 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The WNBA and Olympic legend turns 43 on October 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Lexicographer Noah Webster in 1758

-- Irish author/dramatist Oscar Wilde in 1854

-- British statesman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Austen Chamberlain in 1863

Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 28. The guitarist turns 61 on October 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- David Ben-Gurion , Israel's first prime minister, in 1886

-- Playwright Eugene O'Neill in 1888

-- Irish revolutionist Michael Collins in 1890

-- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in 1898

-- Actor Angela Lansbury in 1925

-- Actor Barry Corbin in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Suzanne Somers in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Weir in 1947 (age 76)

-- Film director David Zucker in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tim Robbins in 1958 (age 65)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Flea, born Michael Balzary, in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Kellie Martin in 1975 (age 48)

-- Musician John Mayer in 1977 (age 46)

-- Former WNBA star/Olympian Sue Bird in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Caterina Scorsone in 1981 (age 42)

-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in 1997 (age 26)