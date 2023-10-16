Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Flea, Naomi Osaka
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Lexicographer Noah Webster in 1758
-- Irish author/dramatist Oscar Wilde in 1854
-- British statesman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Austen Chamberlain in 1863
-- , Israel's first prime minister, in 1886
-- Playwright Eugene O'Neill in 1888
-- Irish revolutionist Michael Collins in 1890
-- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in 1898
-- Actor Angela Lansbury in 1925
-- Actor Barry Corbin in 1940 (age 83)
-- Actor Suzanne Somers in 1946
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Weir in 1947 (age 76)
-- Film director David Zucker in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Tim Robbins in 1958 (age 65)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Flea, born Michael Balzary, in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Kellie Martin in 1975 (age 48)
-- Musician John Mayer in 1977 (age 46)
-- Former WNBA star/Olympian Sue Bird in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Caterina Scorsone in 1981 (age 42)
-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in 1997 (age 26)