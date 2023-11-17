Famous birthdays for Nov. 17: Lauren Hutton, Ronnie DeVoe

Lauren Hutton attends the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17, 2018. The actor turns 80 on November 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755

-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790

-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878

Martin Scorsese attends the premiere of "The Irishman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 24, 2019. The filmmaker turns 81 on November 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925

-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938

RuPaul arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The TV personality turns 63 on November 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 81)

-- Model/actor Lauren Hutton in 1943 (age 80)

Danny DeVito attends the premiere of "Dumbo" at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in the Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 11, 2019. The actor turns 79 on November 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

-- Actor/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 79)

-- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 1945 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 74)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Civil rights leader/actor Yolanda King in 1955

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 65)

-- Model/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 63)

-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer/songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966

-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Tom Ellis in 1978 (age 45)

-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI