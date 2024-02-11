Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Isaiah Mustafa, Brandy

Jay Ryan (L) and Isaiah Mustafa attend the premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 26, 2019. Mustafa turns 50 on February 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535

-- Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800

-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802

Damian Lewis arrives on the red carpet at the FYC Event for the Showtime Drama Series Billions on June 3, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 53 on February 11. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847

-- Boxer Max Baer in 1909

Kelly Rowland rides down Central Park West at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2019. The singer turns 43 on February 11. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909

-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919

Natalie Dormer arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 42 on February 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920

-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926

-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 90)

-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936

-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938

-- Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939

-- Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 83)

-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 53)

-- Surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 52)

-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 50)

-- Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 47)

-- Singer/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 44)

-- Singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 40)

-- Chilean President Gabriel Boric in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 32)

-- Singer Roseanne "Rosé" Park in 1997 (age 27)

-- Singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 26)

