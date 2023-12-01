Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Zoe Kravitz, Robert Irwin

Zoë Kravitz arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 35 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

Riz Ahmed attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Sound of Metal" at the Winter Garden Theatre in Canada on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 41 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 84)

Bette Midler arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 6, 2019, in New York City. The singer turns 78 on December 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 79)

Janelle Monae attends the premiere of "Harriet" at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on October 29, 2019. She turns 38 on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 66)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 53)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 42)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 35)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI