Famous birthdays for Aug. 22: Kristen Wiig, Howie Dorough

Kristen Wiig attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 50 on August 22. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Leo XII in 1760

-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862

-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867

Giada De Laurentiis arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The celebrity chef turns 53 on August 22. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893

-- Blues musician John Lee Hooker in 1912 or 1917

-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920

-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920

-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925

-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 97)

-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934

-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 84)

President Ronald Reagan (L) meets with former baseball player Carl Yastrzemski (C) and Rep. Silvio Conte, R-Mass., in the Oval office at the White House on February 27, 1984. File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Bill Parcells in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947

-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 74)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 67)

-- Singer/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 60)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 56)

-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Howie Dorough in 1973 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Israel Broussard in 1994 (age 29)

-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI