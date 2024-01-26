Family of U. of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Reveals She Was 'Trapped' in Corner of Room During Murder

Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, spoke with 'Good Morning America' on Friday and revealed details about how their daughter was found

The parents of one of the University of Idaho students who was killed on Nov. 13, 2022, is revealing new details about how their daughter was discovered and hoping a trial date for the suspect is set soon.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, spoke with Good Morning America on Friday and Kristi stated that her daughter was "completely, totally trapped" in the bedroom she and her best friend Madison Mogen were found in.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Mogen, 21, and Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of a Moscow, Idaho, home where the women lived with two other roommates and where Ethan was staying the night with his girlfriend Xana, authorities say.

Kristi told GMA that when Kaylee was discovered, she was up against the wall "in an upright sort of position, up in the corner, slumped." Adding that the bed where Goncalves and Mogen's bodies were found was "the entire room — [you] could barely open up the door without swiping the foot of the bed."

Kristi and Steve also stated they hope a new trial date for suspect Bryan Kohberger, now 29, will be set soon after it was postponed indefinitely in late August.

"We got to get this case over," Steve said on GMA. "Let's do it. Let's stop playing these delay tactics, let's just get it done."

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home nearly seven weeks after the murders. He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

According to the probable cause affidavit — which was previously reviewed by PEOPLE — a sheath of the knife allegedly used in the stabbings was left at the scene in the bed where Mogen and Kaylee were found deceased. On the sheath, detectives allegedly found DNA linking Kohberger to the murders and also used his cell phone pings, the affidavit states.

In June, prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against Kohberger, who was a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University at the time of the murders.



The Goncalves have questioned the competency of the investigation as they hope to get justice for their daughter, and they publicly stated they were against the demolition of the three-story house where the murders took place. Despite their pleas, the house, which was located at 1122 King Road is Moscow, was demolished on Dec. 28.

"Justice is such a hard word for me, because there is no justice," Kristi said on GMA. "Him dying is not going to bring her back."



Kristi also voiced concerns about the evidence collection at the home before the demolition, noting that the trash bin in Kaylee's room seemed untouched.

"We opened it [and] there was a little squeezy applesauce thing that, like you would give to a toddler. It did not appear to have been gone through," she said on GMA.



The university stated that the demolition of the home was "a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," in a Feb. 24 statement announcing the planned demolition. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."



The house "is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a Dec. 14 statement. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

Kohberger is due in an Idaho court today.



