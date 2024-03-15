Family of Missouri Teen Beaten on Video Say They Are ‘Hopeful’ She Will Recover Despite ‘Long Road Ahead’

Kaylee Gain, 15, is fighting a brain bleed following a videotaped altercation outside a Missouri school last week

Family members of a Missouri teen who was brutally beaten and is in critical condition with brain injuries are hopeful that she will recover, according to reports.

Kaylee Gain, 15, was hospitalized after a violent brawl captured on camera outside a school in St. Louis, Miss. on March 8, St. Louis County Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Police were notified about a fight near the Hazelwood East High School and found the victim “suffering a severe head injury,” they tell PEOPLE.

A video of the fight, recorded by a witness and released by several media outlets, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a girl slamming the victim’s head into the ground several times.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old student in connection with the assault.

Gain’s friends and family have set up two GoFundMe fundraisers to assist with her recovery, help pay medical bills and make up for lost wages while her family cares for her.

“We are all hoping that Kaylee will be ok but until then we have a long road ahead until we know for sure,” her cousin Hayden Gain said in one of the fundraisers set up this week.

Kaylee’s other family members appear to echo that thought.

In a note shared through the fundraiser, her parents said they are “deeply touched” at the outpouring of support and are hopeful about her recovery.

“We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery,” they said in the fundraiser that has so far raised nearly $10,000. “We know she has a very long road ahead of her but we remain hopeful.”

Another fundraiser, set up by a family friend, said “The path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially.”

“The overwhelming response from friends, family, and the community has already brought the family to tears,” they said.

Kaylee's grandparents shared a similar note on Facebook.

“It [unforgivable] what she endured and went through. Our granddaughter is in very critical condition and fighting for her life,” wrote Terry Nordstrom Thompson with a link to Hall’s fundraiser.

“We love her so much and hoping and praying for a full recovery but the road is long,” Thompson wrote.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

