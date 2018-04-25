‘Family Guy’ Takes On Harvey Weinstein & Kevin Spacey Scandals In Emmy Mailer

Family Guy‘s designated Emmy pitchman, Peter Griffin, is back on duty this year with another current events reference in his blunt message to voters. Referring to a scene on the animated comedy about Kevin Spacey and a comment made by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane about Harvey Weinsetin — both years before the sexual harassment scandals involving the Hollywood heavyweights hit last fall.

“We predicted Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weisntein. Open DVD to see who’s next,” the mailer cover reads. If you are curious, we did open it, and, as one could expect, there is a mirror inside, jokingly making every Emmy voter a suspect.

And if you need a refresher, here are the Spacey and Weinstein Family Guy/MacFarlane references.

A gag from Season 4 of Family Guy resurfaced last year in the wake of accusations against Oscar winner and former House of Cards star Spacey.

The scene features baby Stewie running naked through a shopping mall screaming, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” The 2005 clip started being circulated after Spacey’s apology to Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who had detailed claims that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

MacFarlane joked about Weinstein while announcing the Best Supporting Actress nominees with Emma Stone at the 2013 Oscars. After the names were read, MacFarlane joked: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

You can watch both clips below:

