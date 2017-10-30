‘Family Guy’ Joked About Kevin Spacey in a 2005 Episode (Video)

Seth MacFarlane joked about Kevin Spacey in a 2005 episode of “Family Guy,” a clip of which has now resurfaced in light of accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor that have been waged against the actor.

In the episode, Stewie, the baby of the show’s family, is seen running through a crowded department store naked, yelling, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help me!”

Earlier this month, another MacFarlane joke resurfaced amid allegations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, from MacFarlane’s Oscars hosting gig in 2013.

In an interview with BuzzFeed published Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp said a then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to a party in 1986, placed him on his bed, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance before the younger actor was able to “squirm” away. Rapp was 14 years old at the time.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey said in a message posted on Twitter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey said.

He also said he was aware of “stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.” He said he has had relationships with both men and woman and “I chose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

After the sexual misconduct charges leveled at figures like Weinstein and James Toback, Rapp said he felt emboldened to share his own experience with Spacey, who became a two-time Oscar winner and now stars in the Netflix hit “House of Cards.”

A spokesperson for Spacey has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Watch the “Family Guy” video above.





