Family Fun! Angelina Jolie Steps Out with 5 of Her 6 Kids to the Toronto Film Festival

Angelina Jolie made a stop at the Toronto Film Festival a fun family outing when she brought five of her six kids to the Sunday premiere of The Breadwinner.

Wearing a white dress, Jolie walked the carpet with Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivenne, both 9. They linked up with the film’s director Nora Twomey as well as Saara Chaudry, who voices the character of Pavana in the animated film. She also signed autographs for gathered fans and stopped to take selfies with the gathered crowd.

Jolie’s Sunday stop at the film festival wasn’t just about supporting The Breadwinner, which she also produced — the actress-turned-director is taking part in a public conversation about her career later in the day. (Javier Bardem, Gael Garcia Bernal and Helen Mirren are taking part in similar talks.)

Jolie is also getting ready for the Toronto premiere of her latest directorial project, Netflix’s First They Killed My Father, which is earning rave reviews. Last weekend, she took all six of her children — including eldest son Maddox, 16, to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado for another premiere of the new film.

First They Killed My Father is based on Cambodia human rights activist Luong Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. The film is a passion project for Jolie, who said she was motivated to make the film by Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.