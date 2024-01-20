The family and friend of slain 'Rust' cinematographer respond to Alec Baldwin's new indictment

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala In New York. Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of a cinematographer on "Rust." (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

An attorney for the family and co-worker of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said her clients welcomed the upcoming criminal trial of Alec Baldwin after a New Mexico grand jury charged the actor with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the deadly shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

"Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed on October 21, 2021," read the statement released Friday by the office of attorney Gloria Allred.

"They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system."

While rehearsing the western movie "Rust," Baldwin pointed a prop gun in the direction of Hutchins and director Joel Souza. The gun accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Baldwin has maintained he didn't pull the trigger; a firearms expert brought in by prosecutors reported the trigger would have had to be pulled to discharge the weapon.

The Friday indictment, signed by special prosecutor Kari. T. Morrissey, marks the second time Baldwin has been charged in Hutchins' death. Santa Fe County Dist. Atty. Mark Carmack-Altwies had filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor-producer and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

However, Carmack-Altwies stepped down from the case and Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis, taking over as special prosecutors, dropped the charges, saying there were "new facts" that demanded further investigation.

Gutierrez Reed is scheduled to face trial Feb. 21 for the involuntary manslaughter charges against her.

Allred represents Hutchins’ parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych and her sister Svetlana Zemko in a lawsuit filed last year that alleged battery and negligence against Baldwin and other producers and members of the production, who have denied wrongdoing.

Allred's client also includes "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who also is suing Baldwin and others connected to the “Rust” production.

Hutchins’ husband and son previously sued Baldwin and the film’s producers in New Mexico. That lawsuit was settled in 2022.

"The grand jury has decided that there is sufficient evidence to indict Alec Baldwin on the charge of involuntary manslaughter," added the statement from Allred. "We are looking forward to the criminal trial which will determine if he should be convicted for the untimely death of Halyna."

If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, Baldwin would face up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has denied wrongdoing and cited the actions of other crew members for causing the tragedy.

“We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement in response to the new indictment.

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.

