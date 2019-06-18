Family of Five! Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of All Her Kids and Boyfriend Danny Together

Kate Hudson is surrounded by love.

The actress shared the first photo of her entire family of five — boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their 8-month-old daughter Rani Rose plus Hudson’s son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8 next month, and Ryder Russell, 15 — on Instagram Tuesday, showing the quintet all squeezed together for the smiley selfie.

Bing, Ryder and Fujikawa, 33, are all looking at the camera for the photo op, while baby Rani gazes at something off camera and Hudson, 40, looks blissful, pressing her nose up against the side of Bing’s head.

“My loves of my life ☀️,” she captioned the cute snapshot.

While this is the first full family photo Hudson has shared, her son Ryder (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson) posted one of his own in a two-image set, in honor of Mother’s Day in May.

“Happy Mother’s Day Momma, I’m grateful everyday for you.💜💜,” he captioned the slideshow — the second photo of which showed Hudson, Fujikawa, Ryder, Bing and Rani having an outdoor picnic together. (The actress shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.)

The family has been overseas as of late, jetting off to Italy for a summer vacation that saw the Fool’s Gold star snuggling up with her baby girl aboard a boat in one outing.

In another snapshot, presumably from the trip, Ryder leaned down to give his baby sister a kiss on the forehead as both siblings wore swimsuits, Ryder dripping from a recent dip in the water.

In honor of Father’s Day this past Sunday, Hudson shared a sweet video of her boyfriend showering their daughter with kisses. Making the clip even more adorable, baby Rani had a big smile on her face, which just kept growing as her father gave her more and more love.

“EVERYTHING ❤,” the Fabletics co-founder captioned the video, adding the hashtag, “#HappyFathersDay.”

Popping up in the comments section, Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn went on to praise musician Fujikawa, who was celebrating his inaugural Father’s Day since becoming a dad himself.

“What a blessing you are papa. That bundle of joy belongs to you!!” she wrote, adding, “Happy first Father’s Day #1.”