Family Animation ‘Ploey 2 – The Legend of the Winds’ to Launch into International Markets With The Playmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

The Playmaker has signed with GunHil to handle the world sales for “Ploey 2 – The Legend of the Winds,” which is described as “an endearing and funny road movie for the whole family about pursuing your own ideals to serve the greater good.”

The Playmaker will present the film at the European Film Market (Feb. 15-21), and will present an exclusive first look teaser at The Playmaker booth as well as a promo screening for attending international buyers.

The film, which is the sequel to the international hit “Ploey – You Never Fly Alone,” will focus on Ploveria, Ploey’s independent female friend who wants to ensure the arrival of spring and fulfil an old legend.

The film has a planned release in the first quarter of 2026.

The film centers on a legend that Plovers are the couriers of spring and without them summer won’t come to the northern hemisphere. When the world is threatened with an endless winter a young idealistic plover gathers a company of feathered misfits to foil the plans of the evil Ice Queen. Ploveria abandons her boyfriend and their comfortable life in the south to head north with her new friends to take on the Ice Queen and her fearsome army of ravens, with the aim of securing the arrival of spring and to fulfil the ancient legend.

“We are absolutely delighted to once again collaborate with The Playmaker team on ‘Ploey 2,’ following the tremendous international success of ‘Ploey 1.’ We eagerly anticipate unveiling our upcoming family animation at EFM and are very excited to get the initial reactions,” Hilmar Sigurðsson, producer and co-founder of GunHil, said.

“We are very excited that the long-awaited ‘Ploey’ sequel is now in the works, and we can confidently assure all our esteemed international distributors that they are in for an absolute delight. ‘Ploey 2’ embodies sheer entertainment, brimming with boundless adventures, accompanied by endearing character designs, and exquisitely state-of-the-art animation quality,” Moritz Hemminger, head of sales and acquisitions at The Playmaker, said.

“Ploey 2 – The Legend of the Winds” is produced by Sigurðsson and Haukur Sigurjónsson at GunHil, and co-produced by Viviane Vanfleteren and Veerle Appelmans at Vivi Films. The production is supported and funded by the Icelandic Film Centre.

