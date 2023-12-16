Faleh Almaleki Flees the Country Following Violent Hit-and-Run

Business TechCrunch

Maka, an African fashion and beauty e-commerce platform, has raised a $2.65 million pre-seed round led by Pan-African venture capital firms 4DX Ventures and Janngo Capital. In 2021, co-founder and CEO Diana Owusu-Kyereko founded Maka as an interactive social commerce platform, which, through live try-on hauls, reviews, and user-generated content from both creators and customers, enables users to discover products tailored to their styles in a scalable way. Before starting the e-commerce business, Owusu-Kyereko was the ex-CEO of Jumia Ghana and ex-CCO of Jumia Kenya.