Faith Hill turns 50: See her transform from 'big hair, don't care' to sleek and styled

Faith Hill turns 50 today, Sept. 21, and we look back at her transformation through the years. (GIF: Getty Images)

Faith Hill turns 50 today and we think she has the best outlook ever on aging.

“I’m OK with having lines,” the country singer, who is currently on tour with her husband Tim McGraw, told New Beauty earlier this year. “I want people to know I’ve smiled a lot.”

Looking back at how she’s changed during her long run in the spotlight, that smile is apparent — and you know largely credited to her husband, whose birthday tribute post to her is pure sweetness, and their three daughters: Audrey, Maggie, and Gracie. Of course, what’s different in the photos are her hairstyles. The ’90s were all big hair, don’t care — and she full embraced it. (She is a country singer, after all.) The blonde beauty has since morphed into just a red carpet goddess, where there are all hits and no misses.

McGraw’s birthday tribute to her in which he calls her the “beautiful girl in the world”:





In that same interview, Hill also said, “I really do swear by the fact that if you are happy and if you spread that happiness, your skin will be rosy, your smile will be bigger, your eyes will be brighter — no matter what decade you are in; no matter what stage of life you are in. It’s what I strive for. Take care of yourself; take care of your soul.”

Those are words to live by because — well, just look at her.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: