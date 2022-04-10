Faith Hill to Present at 2022 CMT Music Awards — Her First Time Back in 12 Years!

Faith Hill

Faith Hill is returning to the CMT Music Awards!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the country star, 54, will grace the stage at this year's awards ceremony on Monday evening.

Hill, alongside her 1883 costar, Isabel May, will present the coveted video of the year award, which will be the final and biggest award given out during the night's festivities.

The occasion will mark Hill and May's first awards show appearance together, as well as Hill's first time at the CMT Music Awards in over a decade. The "Breathe" singer last appeared at the event 12 years ago in 2010.

Currently, Carrie Underwood's collaboration with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You" is up for the video of the year honor alongside Kane Brown's "One Mississippi," Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's "Never Say Never," and Kelsea Ballerini's duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."

By April 11, the six nominees will then be narrowed down to a top three. Voting for the top video will take place all the way through the live show, before the honor is awarded at the end of the night.

Faith Hill and Isabel May

Ballerini, 28, is set to co-host the fan-voted country music show with Anthony Mackie. She'll also perform her new single "Heartfirst."

Joining her onstage for performances are Chesney, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Underwood, Brown, Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Swindell, Wilson, Keith Urban, and The Judds, who will reunite for their first televised performance in 20 years.

Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

On-hand to present this year are Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Lautner, Gabby Barrett, and Dennis Quaid, as well as Gayle King, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on Monday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EST.