'Fahrenheit 451' official trailer: Michael B. Jordan thinks twice about burning it all down

The summer movie season kicks off in just a few weeks, but one of the most anticipated titles of the season won’t be coming to the big screen. HBO is behind the upcoming “Fahrenheit 451,” adapted from Ray Bradbury’s iconic novel. With “99 Homes” director Ramin Bahrani behind the camera and Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in the lead roles, the film is easily one of May’s biggest titles for indie film lovers.

Read More: 18 HBO Original Programs To Be Excited About in 2018 — ‘Sharp Objects,’ ‘Paterno,’ and More

HBO has debuted the official trailer for “Fahrenheit 451,” and it does an effective job at laying out the film’s narrative. Jordan plays a young fireman named Montag who is tasked with burning books in a dystopian future where all literature is outlawed. Shannon plays Montag’s ruthless task force leader. Montag fights to regain his humanity as he begins to second guess the government’s laws.

Bahrani and Shannon have done wonders together in the past with “99 Homes,” and throwing Jordan into the mix sounds like a recipe for success. “Fahrenheit 451” airs May 11 on HBO. Watch the official trailer below.

