Fact Check: Online Rumor Claims Reba McEntire Stormed Off 'The Voice' After Producers Kicked Her Off the Show. Here Are the Facts

Claim:

Country star Reba McEntire stormed off "The Voice" after producers kicked her off the show.

Rating:

Rating: False

In March 2024, Meta approved and accepted money for at least one paid ad claiming country music star Reba McEntire "stormed off" the set of NBC's "The Voice" after producers kicked her off the show.

The headline of the ad read, "Reba McEntire Storms off 'The Voice.'" A different version of the ad also added, "I was kicked out by the producers for my choice? I'll Miss Ya'll!"

A false rumor claimed Reba McEntire stormed off The Voice after producers kicked her off the show, which led to a scam about Bloom CBD Gummies or Natures Leaf CBD Gummies.

However, this ad was both false and a scam. Even so, Meta still hosted the ad for many weeks, with some users still receiving the ad in their feeds on Facebook and Instagram in early June. Snopes confirmed the ad was still active as of June 6.

Users clicking on the ad visited a fake Fox News article hosted on the scam website newkirk.buzz. The article falsely claimed McEntire created a product named Bloom CBD Gummies or Nature's Leaf CBD Gummies to help "reverse dementia." The headline of the fake article read, "Reba McEntire reverses dementia solution, sparks huge lawsuit pressure on Fox, she finally fights back on air."

The website for the British Alzheimer's Society once published, "There are no research studies that prove cannabis, or products such as cannabis oil (CBD oil), can stop, slow, reverse or prevent the diseases that cause dementia."

Snopes documented in past articles how Meta and Facebook have for years approved and accepted money for other scam ads showing McEntire's face and name, seemingly with either little or no pushback from the tech giant and its billions of dollars in quarterly revenue.

On the same day Snopes reviewed this scam in June 2024, we noted other active false paid ads hosted by Meta leading to similar CBD gummies scams. Those ads and scams falsely claimed Dana Perino and Laura Ingraham were leaving Fox News, James Dobson was "[walking] away from the church," Garth Brooks was leaving "his ministry" and Dolly Parton confirmed "heartbreaking news." None of these famous people have ever endorsed CBD gummies. Bloom CBD Gummies and Nature's Leaf CBD Gummies misleadingly appeared in all of these articles, too.

Sources:

"Cannabis, CBD Oil and Dementia." Alzheimer's Society, https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/about-dementia/treatments/alternative-therapies/cannabis-cbd-oil-and-dementia.

Ortutay, Barbara. "Meta Posts Sharp Profit, Revenue Increase in Q4 Thanks to Cost Cuts and Advertising Rebound." The Associated Press, 1 Feb. 2024, https://apnews.com/article/meta-facebook-instagram-earnings-revenue-profit-abc3e389d97fb97c661ccb6acfcf65c7.