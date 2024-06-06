Fact Check: False Diddy Rumor Claims Undercover FBI Agent Exposed What He Witnessed in Property Search

Claim:

An undercover FBI agent publicly exposed what he witnessed during a search inside one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes.

False

On June 2, 2024, the Celeb Lounge YouTube channel published a false video with a title claiming an unidentified, undercover FBI agent spoke publicly about his search of one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties. The video's title read, "Undercover FBI Agent Exposes What He Saw in Diddy's House."

The clip received over 450,000 views in just two days and featured a misleading thumbnail image displaying a photo of Combs alongside pictures of what looked like unidentified law-enforcement officers and a child-size doll.

This very same video appeared for at least some users as the top Google search result simply for "FBI Diddy" (without quotes).

A YouTube video claimed an undercover FBI agent exposed what he saw when searching one of Sean Diddy Combs properties.

Google search results also displayed other similar videos promoting the same false claim. The clips presented no evidence of an undercover FBI agent or other officer divulging details about a search of one of Combs' properties. If this truly happened, the story would be reported on by numerous credible online publishers. The video's title and thumbnail image were nothing but false clickbait.

The YouTube video's script, narration and editing appeared generated by one or more artificial-intelligence (AI) tools. In fact, the video appeared to feature elements of AI within AI. At the 2:13 mark in the video, a clip is displayed from another unidentified online creator's page. That creator is shown sitting and reacting to a different apparent AI-generated gossip video about Combs, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and other celebrities.

Background on Diddy News

In March 2024, federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law-enforcement officers searched Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to The Associated Press, the agents' search was part of an ongoing federal sex-trafficking investigation conducted from New York. Authorities have not charged Combs in this matter. The New York Times further reported Combs also faces lawsuits from four women accusing him of rape and a man accusing him of unwanted sexual contact. Combs previously denied what he labeled as "sickening allegations" in a December 2023 Instagram post.

Then, on May 17, CNN published exclusive footage from a hotel's surveillance feed showing Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Combs apologized in an Instagram post on May 19, saying in part, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

YouTube's AI Gossip Problem

False YouTube gossip videos appearing AI-generated like the one from the Celeb Lounge channel appear to serve three primary purposes. First, some of the video's unknown creators benefit by making money thanks to YouTube advertising revenue. Second, viewers are subjected to a barrage of thousands of misinformed and inane comments from users who believed the video's content without asking, "Is this true?" Third, the videos provide unsubstantiated rumors with a chance of gaining steam and spreading both across the internet and through word of mouth.

We previously reported about another false Diddy rumor originating in these very same kinds of gossip-oriented, apparent AI-generated YouTube videos. That rumor falsely claimed CNN released footage showing Combs and Jay-Z involved in illicit sexual activities in "underground play tunnels."

