Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming

Sheryl Sandberg

Tom Bernthal Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!

The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming.

The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western touches in the ceremony, including the groom's outfit of cowboy boots and jeans.

In an Instagram post, Sandberg shared a photograph of herself and her new husband in an outdoor setting. "MARRIED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she simply captioned the shot.

Sharing the same pic of the couple, Bernthal wrote with his own post: "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true."

RELATED: Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Finding Love Again After Loss of Husband in Sweet Tribute to Fiancé

Family played an important part in the ceremony, with the couple's five children — Sandberg has a son and a daughter, while Bernthal has three kids — all serving as members of the bridal party.

Bernthal tells PEOPLE that "it is our wedding as the seven of us."

"We keep saying, 'We're all getting married,' " adds Sandberg.

Meanwhile, Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband Dave, was their co-officiant — which the Option B author says is "as close to Dave's blessing" as possible.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The decision was also fitting as the happy couple began dating in 2019 after Rob introduced them.

Rob previously told PEOPLE that he knew Bernthal, a close friend and former NBC News producer, was looking for "someone to build a life with" following his divorce.

"They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids' lives better," said Sandberg's former brother-in-law.

Story continues

In a sweet nod to their five children, when the couple got engaged in 2020, Bernthal popped the question with a ring featuring five tiny hidden diamonds underneath the setting.

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 06: Sheryl Sandberg, outgoing Chief Operating Officer of Meta, and her partner Tom Bernthal walk to a morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort this week for the exclusive conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

RELATED: Sheryl Sandberg Says She Helped Plan Engagement to Tom Bernthal: 'We Took This Step Together'

Although Sandberg, who will be stepping down as the COO of Meta (formerly Facebook) in the fall, previously said she "could barely imagine dating again, much less getting married" after her late husband's death, his brother Rob "had a different idea."

"He just knew I had to meet you," she wrote in a love letter to Bernthal published by Good Housekeeping in 2021. "When I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life."

"Together, we have found a new path forward, one filled with so much gratitude and optimism," she added.

In lieu of gifts, the couple asked that guests donate to VOW and CARE to fund anti-child marriage programs and poverty alleviation efforts.

Sandberg acknowledges that while "we are choosing to get married," thousands around the world are still forced to marry as children. "We're making donations ourselves," she says, "but also inviting our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage."

So far, the pair has raised $1 million for VOW and $10 million for CARE, Sandberg tells PEOPLE.