The Face of Your Business: How to Create a Better Career Page to Attract Top Talent

From a potential candidate’s perspective, one of the most underrated aspects of the application process might just be the first impression the career page of your company’s website gives off. Believe it or not, based on a research report from the Talent Board, 64% of job seekers consider career sites to be valuable resources during their job search. This is also important when you consider that 55% of active job applicants also want to be able to upload a resume directly to a company’s career site, according to statistics from Kelton Research.

When job seekers land on a careers page, they’re not only looking for open roles to apply to, but also to learn about your business, company culture, and reasons why they should work for your company. The best careers pages showcase your brand as an employer with a dynamic page and employee testimonials, but also entice candidates and prompt them to view and apply for your open positions. At a very basic level, your careers page should include easily both job openings that are easy to apply to, as well as information about your team, your work environment, and your values as a company.

Making sure that your careers page is detailed, accessible, and informative is the key to engaging the most qualified candidates to your company, along with spreading the word by posting on top job sites like ZipRecruiter or Indeed. But how do you know what to prioritize on the page, or where to start? Whether you’re building a page from scratch, or you’re just looking to improve your existing one, we’ve got the best tips on how to make a career page that’ll convert visitors into applicants.

1. Use Your Introduction to Attract Candidates

A good introduction is the key to capturing a user’s attention, and should focus on not only the description of what your company does, but its vision for the future. Don’t assume your applicant knows anything about your company, or the work itself. Be sure to explain your company’s mission, and why they should want to work there. While you should avoid cliches and buzzwords, an eye-catching paragraph engages applicants and encourages them to access your job openings page — are you an industry leader in a specific way? If you’re a smaller company, have you worked with any Fortune 500 companies or big-name clients? This is the time to include those details.

That being said, your description should be short and sweet, as after all, it is an introduction. Keep it limited to three or four sentences, and use clear, concise language to describe who you are, what you do, and why. A conversational tone is actually valued here, as you want your vision to be understandable to the widest audience possible. This is also a great place where a little search engine optimization wouldn’t hurt, allowing your career page to rank higher on search engines and find candidates who are searching for companies with specific values, like “best for work-life balance” or “top design firm”.

2. Make it Easy to Apply

No candidate wants to spend more time digging through your page than they need to just to find the section with all your open jobs. It’s important to not only make navigation of your current roles easy (on desktop and on mobile), but to offer the option to filter positions by department, location, skill level, etc. You can also add a time range from when the job was first posted, so that candidates can find the role that’s best for them and know that the list of job openings is current and frequently updated.

One key to unlocking a faster hiring process, especially if you already have a candidate in mind, is to use a site like ZipRecruiter in tandem with your careers page. Their “Invite to Apply” tool lets you send pre-written or personal messages to your favorite candidates, which is sure to encourage a quick response so you can fast-track your search. “Invite to Apply” finds qualified candidates for open roles even before they apply, showing employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role.

3. Showcase Awards, Achievements, and Testimonials

Along with testimonials from employees and clients, using audio-visual elements is a great way to show off the awards and accomplishments of the company and your staff. You can post links here to your blog and informational pages, or graphics with details of the awards won (even contributions from employees that have gained notable recognition, such as to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives).

You shouldn’t clutter the page with this information, since the focus should still be on attracting potential candidates to your job listings, but they should get a stance of where you excel as a company and how you’re performing well. The right candidates who value working in high-achieving companies will be engaged, as it can reflect on their work history if they get hired. Even if you’ve just received a glowing rating from Glassdoor, it’s worth mentioning.

4. Create Clear and Concise Job Descriptions

While you should make your listing appealing, you don’t have to structure it like an advertisement — encouraging people to apply can be as simply as featuring the right information with the right format. First, you should structure your ad with headings (no bullet points, they look too unprofessional), so that users know what to look for and won’t skim your posting.

Like we previously mentioned, don’t assume your applicant knows anything about the work itself. Keep it candidate-centric and share the “why” about why you’re hiring for the position, but also what your “ideal” candidate should look like. Include a section about basic educational, experiential, or other requirements, and, if possible, describe the salary range and benefits. This will make both make your description much more enticing to applicants, but keep expectations aligned on both the employer and candidate side. One way to do this is to go general in the job title, such as “Sales Manager” instead of “Retail Sales Expert,” but get specific in the actual description itself in terms of job-related duties, necessary skill sets, and tools.

ZipRecruiter also has a favorite of customizable templates to create and post your job listing from, and the platform will automatically send it to 100+ top job sites. You can also spread your job posts even further through social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, improving your odds of reaching potential job seekers interested in the position beyond your careers page.

