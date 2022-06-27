'F*** you, Supreme Court!': Celebrities call out Roe v. Wade overturn during BET Awards

During the 2022 BET Awards Sunday night, many celebrities chose to use their time on stage to speak out against the Supreme Court's recent decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade and also expand gun rights, starting with the night's host Taraji P. Henson , who thanked Lizzo "for pledging one million dollars to Planned Parenthood," and also stated, "It's about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America." Henson added, "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to."

Singer Janelle Monáe had a very bold message for SCOTUS while presenting as she stated, "These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truth and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions. My decisions. F*** you, Supreme Court."

"I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should," continued Monáe. "We absolutely deserve to celebrate, especially now we must celebrate our art by protecting our rights and our truths. I love these black women and how they walked in their truth and gave us incredible music that spoke to our souls.

Female rapper Latto got emotional while accepting her award for Best New Artist, as she shared that her winning moment is "giving pro choice. It's never giving a man policing my body!" Meanwhile, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Jazmine Sullivan used her acceptance speech to speak directly to the men watching.

"As always, I do this for the women," said Sullivan. "For my sisters especially. It's a hard time right now for us. I want to speak directly to the men. We need you all. We need y'all to stand up. Stand up for us. Stand up with us. If you have ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman's issue. This is everybody's issue. We need your support more than ever, okay, fellas? Y'all got us? 'Cause we've got y'all."

The 2022 BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. For a full list of winners, click here.