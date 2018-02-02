F. Gary Gray set to helm Men In Black spin-off in franchise reboot

The Men In Black will be back, but perhaps not as we know them.

F. Gary Grey, helmsman of NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious, is in talks to direct what’s being called ‘a spin-off grounded in the original premise’.

Deadline reports that there will be a new cast involved – so no Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones – in order to relaunch the franchise.

Sources say the plan is to do for the movie series what Spielberg did with Jurassic World, maintaining the ‘universe’ of the original trilogy, but with new characters.

A script has reportedly been penned by Matt Holloway & Art Marcum, who wrote the first Iron Man movie for Marvel as well as Transformers: The Last Knight.

For a time, there was a mooted crossover planned between the MiB universe, and that of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s 21 Jump Street movies, but that idea appears to have been mothballed.

The original movies found Smith and Jones as Agent J and Agent K, members of an elite secret agency tasked with policing alien activity on Earth, with the help of a host of inventive weaponary.

Over three movies, the franchise made over $1.6 billion.

The new movie, meanwhile, is set for release in May, 2019.

