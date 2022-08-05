Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' still happening despite star's troubling behavior

Ezra Miller's The Flash still a go at Warner Bros. despite the star's disturbing behavior. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Warner Bros. has an Ezra Miller problem, but it doesn't sound like that will impact The Flash.

The studio has been quiet for months as Miller, who stars as Barry Allen (aka the Flash), makes headlines for very disturbing behavior; however that changed on Thursday. During the company's Q2 earnings call, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav touted next year's blockbuster.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Zaslav said, according to Variety. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Zaslav also defended the decision to kill the Leslie Grace led Batgirl in a stunning move: "We're not going to launch a movie until it's ready. We're not going to launch a movie to make a quarter, and we're not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it."

The news came hours after Miller was the subject of a new report from The Insider: "Ezra Miller's unraveling: Friends concerned as the Flash actor travels the U.S. in body armor and faces claims of running a cult in Iceland."

Miller faces more allegations of grooming in the lengthy article. During their two month stint in Reykjavík in 2020, there were rumors the star, who is nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns, was running a cult. A young woman from Iceland, who was 18 at the time, spoke to Insider about her consensual sexual relationship with Miller at the time.

"At one moment they would look me in the eye and be like, 'I love you,' and be this really nice, beautiful person," she said. And the next minute, they would "tell me that I was f***ing disgusting... There was a lot of psychological abuse."

The woman claimed Miller worshipped her "perfect" womb by "talking to it, looking at it, hugging it." The Perks of a Wallflower star was purportedly interested in her breeding capabilities. She claimed they encouraged her to cut off her friends and family.

A spokesperson for Miller has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's multiple requests for comment.

Miller's erratic behavior first slipped into public view in 2020 when they were filmed choking a young woman in Iceland. In early 2022, troubling headlines only escalated. A woman called German police on the actor for harassment. A month later, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. Miller was arrested again in Hawaii in April for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

A couple in Hilo took out a restraining order against Miller, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom yelling: "I will bury you and your slut wife." They ultimately dropped their petition, but that was the first of multiple restraining orders to come.

In June, parents of an 18-year-old activist, Tokata Iron Eye, took out a protective order against Miller accusing them of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter. Tokata's mother claimed the star brainwashed and groomed her kid beginning at age 12. Tokata is somewhere with Miller and has denied her parents claims in various exchanges with the media.

A mother and her 12-year-old child in Massachusetts were also granted a protective order against Miller. The actor purportedly "uncomfortably hugged" the young kid and "touched their hips." They allegedly yelled at the mom and asked if she wanted to drink their blood.

Rolling Stone reported Miller was housing a mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their farm in Vermont where weed and guns are rampant. The 1-year-old allegedly found a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

The Flash is set for a June 2023 release.

