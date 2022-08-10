The Ezra Miller Saga Now Involves Vermont’s Child Services Department

ezra-miller - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Police are looking to locate a 25-year-old mother and her three young children who had been living at Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, with officials citing concern that The Flash star is shielding their whereabouts, Rolling Stone has learned.

Over the weekend, Vermont State Police repeatedly attempted to serve the mother an emergency care order that demanded the children’s removal from her care and the home over fear of their safety. But Miller claimed the family hasn’t lived there in months, which the Vermont State Attorney’s office said seemed like an attempt to “evade service” of the order, according to the court document obtained by Rolling Stone.

More from Rolling Stone

It was during one of these visits to find the mother that Miller was served a citation for a burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing several bottles of alcohol in May.

Several police cars arrived at the property on Tuesday night, according to photos reviewed by Rolling Stone, as a local source confirmed officers were at the house for nearly an hour. But it is not clear if officials were at Miller’s property over the emergency care order or another matter. It was also unclear if anyone was removed from the home. (A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police department referred a request for comment to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, who declined to comment citing confidentiality.)

State police had turned up to the sprawling Stamford property at least twice over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother the order requested by the State Attorney’s office regarding the care of her three children, aged one, four, and five, according to the court order.

In June, Rolling Stone reported that Miller had been housing the family since mid-April after they had met the woman and her children in their home state of Hawaii in March. (Miller is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)

Story continues

Sources had raised alarm bells over the children’s safety, claiming there were unattended guns lying around the home and alleged they saw the one-year-old put a stray bullet in her mouth. (At the time, the children’s mother said Miller helped her escape from an abusive partner and the “ranch has been a healing haven for us.”)

But based on a DCF caseworker’s affidavit, the State Attorney’s office had requested two emergency care orders over the past week that sought to transfer legal custody of the children over to the state.

“The Court concludes that remaining in the home is contrary to the child’s welfare because: The child’s safety cannot be reasonably assured if the child remains in the custody of the child’s parent, guardian or custodian,” the order states.

The order notes that police had been trying unsuccessfully to serve the order “all weekend.”

“Miller, the owner of the residence, advised that Mother and the children had not been staying there for the past two months,” the order reads. “This contradicts information [the DCF caseworker] presented to the Court in her affidavit as Mother was posting on social media in late July 2022 that [the case worker] recognized as the inside of Miller’s residence.”

The mother had been active almost daily on Instagram, posting quotes, selfies inside Miller’s home and snapshots of the property, before going dark on social media around mid-July, with her account seemingly deleted.

A hearing is scheduled for the matter later this week. A rep for Miller did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

It’s been a bumpy week for Miller, who was charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a local resident’s home and stealing several bottles of booze in May. Police said in a press release there was enough probable cause to charge Miller after reviewing surveillance videos and collecting statements. Police noted that Miller had only been served a citation for the charge on Sunday. Their arraignment is scheduled for September 26.

Concerns about Miller’s ongoing behavior has seemed to reach its peak, with all eyes on Warner Bros. to see how the studio will handle the situation considering they are the star of its upcoming DC Comics film The Flash, scheduled for a June 2023 premiere. The company is in cost-slashing mode after its merger with Discovery, which already saw a nearly finished Batgirl canned entirely.

For now, it seems the studio is reluctant to make any major decisions regarding the film, as it has been testing well and Miller was involved in additional planned photography over summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller has not spoken publicly about the multiple allegations that have stacked up against them, apart from an Instagram story in mid-June that read, “You cannot touch me I am in another universe.” They deleted their Instagram account shortly after.

In March, the actor racked up a string of arrests for disorderly conduct while vacationing in Hawaii. In June, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle went public with allegations that Miller had “groomed” and “brainwashed” their 18-year-old child Tokata, a well-known Standing Rock activist, who also uses the name Gibson. (Tokata, who uses she/they pronouns has since denied a string of allegations against Miller, instead accusing their parents of “emotional and psychological manipulation.”) Weeks later, a Massachusetts mother obtained a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller on behalf of her 12-year-old child.

Deadline and Business Insider released investigations on Miller soon after, which contained allegations of Miller allegedly harassing a woman in Germany, interviews with the woman he was seen on camera choking in Iceland, and close friends detailing their “fear” that the actor was out of control.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.