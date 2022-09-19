Ezra Miller reportedly has delusions they are 'the Messiah,' wants to 'lead an Indigenous revolution'

Ezra Miller's troubles are detailed in a new Vanity Fair report. (Photo: Reuters)

Ezra Miller is the subject of a new Vanity Fair exposé, which looks at the 29-year-old actor's "dark spiral" over the past few years. More than a dozen people were interviewed for the lengthy report, some of whom claim Miller suffers from Messiah delusions.

Miller's erratic behavior first spilled into the public while they were in Iceland in 2020. The Flash star, whose pronouns are they/them, choked two strangers with one incident going viral after it was caught on film. An insider who was with Miller around this time told Vanity Fair: "[They'd] talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what [their] work is here. They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people — which means party. So, when in Iceland, [they were] out nonstop. [Their] favorite were raves, where [they'd] go on benders for two or three days at a time."

Miller has been accused of cult-like behavior and grooming young women. Activist Tokata Iron Eyes is among those who has been traveling around with Miller in recent months. Tokata's parents went public and accused the actor of brainwashing and assaulting their daughter. (Tokata has denied this in interviews.) Tokata's mother, Jumping Eagle, said she has heard about Miller's supposed Messiah complex.

"They say they are some kind of messiah, and they're going to lead an Indigenous revolution," Jumping Eagle told Vanity Fair. Miller is not Native American, but has frequently spoken out against people appropriating the culture.

"[Miller] professes that [they walk] through this world with an Indigenous humility and spiritual awareness," one "Indigenous insider" alleged. "But, point of fact, [they don't] at all. Because [they don't] care."

Multiple sources claimed to the magazine that Miller was verbally and emotionally abusive while referring to themself as both Jesus and the devil. According to one insider, the actor invoked the superhero they play "claiming that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus."

Another peculiar anecdote buried in the investigative report involves Susan Sarandon. While describing the Miller's Vermont farm, where weed, guns and Flash figurines are purportedly rampant, there is an altar they like to use.

"A lot of times [Miller] makes the women put their cellphones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings," a longtime friend claims to the magazine. "Ezra freaked out recently… demanding that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to [their] altar because she didn't invite Ezra to a dinner party."

A rep for Miller countered to Vanity Fair that Sarandon and the actor "are dear friends" and that Miller "would probably call this [anecdote] total bullshit if asked." (A rep for Sarandon did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.)

Miller's former fiancée, Erin, participated in the story and said that Miller "wasn't violent or physically abusive toward anyone" when they were together. The couple dated in 2016.

"For years [they] convinced me and all our friends that I was abusive.... But looking back, I would be calling out [their] disrespect and [they] wouldn't take responsibility and just call me abusive because of my reaction. I could have handled it better. I didn't know the term gaslight back then. I was emotionally f***ed up for years," Erin shared. She added that Miller broke up with her after a spiritual adviser told them that she was a parasite.

"I can make excuses for [them] all day, but I don't want to anymore," she added. "The illusions of grandeur need to be called out. I will love Ezra always, and I don't want [them] to continue down this dark road."

Last month, after Miller's most recent arrest, the actor announced they started "ongoing treatment" for "complex mental health issues." According to the magazine, the treatment just involves therapy.

"They are taking their therapy and treatment very seriously," Miller's rep said.

The move was a last ditch effort to save next year's blockbuster film The Flash, which will be Miller's biggest movie yet. Warner Bros. is moving forward with the tentpole despite the mounting negative press about its star.

"The notion that The Flash was at risk was a wake-up call," Miller's rep added.

