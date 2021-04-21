Ezra Furman Comes Out: ‘I’m a Trans Woman and a Mom. This Is Possible’

Ezra Furman came out on Wednesday as a transgender woman and has been a mother for over two years.

“About being a trans woman: For my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the ‘woman’ word,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”

She then spoke about parenthood, news that she chose not to share in the past in order to protect her family’s private life. “I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason,” she said. “Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one: I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and un-closeted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms.”

Furman concluded the post by noting that new music is coming soon, which will follow her 2019 album Twelve Nudes. Last year, she wrote “Every Feeling” for the Sex Education soundtrack.

