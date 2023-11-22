‘Extended Family’ Trailer: First Look At Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer & Donald Faison’s NBC Sitcom

Jon Cryer is returning to comedy in NBC’s Extended Family alongside Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison.

The peacock network just dropped a first look at the sitcom where the cast talks about their experience working together.

“It’s a throuple but not in the naughty way,” Spencer says in the featurette of the premise of the show.

Spencer also notes that she had “been admiring and watching Jon Cryer’s work for many, many a year and to actually be able to be in the scenes with him is really unbelievable.” Faison echoed Spencer’s sentiment about working opposite the Two and a Half Men alum saying “Is a dream come true.”

The show created by Mike O’Malley follows Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Spencer) after an amicable divorce, deciding to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey (Faison), the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

The cast also includes Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney. O’Malley serves as showrunner and executive producer. Tom Werner, Jon Cryer, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer, Victor Levin, Victoria Morrow, and James Widdoes also executive produce.

Lionsgate produces in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Extended Family premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 2 on NBC.

