Explosion at Historic Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21

Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics revealed Tuesday at CES 2024 a semi-truck that founder Don Burnette says is the linchpin in its plans to launch commercial driverless operations this year. Packed inside this sixth-generation semi truck are two — and sometimes three — of every mechanical component that is critical for safe operations, including braking, steering, sensors and computers. "From a safety perspective, we do not believe that is responsible to put a driverless truck on the road that doesn't have proper redundancy across the platform, meaning the actual chassis of the vehicle, like the actual truck itself," Burnette told TechCrunch.