‘You Exploited Them Kids’: Tiffany Haddish’s Clapback Backfires When Fans Bring Up Her Alleged Child Abuse Charges

In an unexpected Instagram Live video, Florida rapper Kodak Black seemingly shot his shot at comedian Tiffany Haddish. The two celebrities had a chat about everything from the possibility of them participating in an OnlyFans video together to chasing “that bag” together.

“Umm no we not doing that,” said Haddish. “First of all I’m too old for that s—t. Second of all, you know I got box office movies. I don’t need to go on a OnlyFans okay?”

When Black asked for the Emmy and Grammy-winning entertainer to put him in a movie, she circled back to asking him if he had an OnlyFans account already. “I’m thinking about it,” he said.

Haddish, who appears to be getting her makeup done in the clip, moved on to push for the two to record a song together. When the “Super Gremlin” artist extended her an invite to his studio, the Los Angeles native immediately said that she will be headed his way soon before adding one clapback to the public.

Tiffany Haddish bombarded with comments about her child abuse charges after joining Instagram Live with Kodak Black. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

“I’m a real n—a,” she snapped, “B——s be out here saying I’m ghetto… Guess what b—h, I got a court date!”

She then revealed that she would be near Kodak Black’s location on Nov. 7 for a court date. But her clapback rubbed people the wrong way on social media, particularly those who connected her reference to her child abuse case that was dismissed in 2022.

“We know she about that bag, even if it involves sexualization of little kids. Next,” one person wrote. “We ain’t forget Tiff Tiff,” another comment read.

One other person commented, “Box office movies like when was her last movie girl bye you exploited them kids and I consider her a Dlist celebrity.”

It’s unclear what case will have Haddish in court in Florida. But she soon will return to court, to face her former friend — the mother of the two children involved in the initial case, which was dismissed.

The “Girls Trip” star was accused of coercing a young girl and her brother into filming controversial comedy bits nearly a decade ago.

In the 2013 and 2014 skits, Jane and John Doe, who were respectively 14 and 7 years old at the time, were allegedly coached by Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears and forced to eat a sandwich in a sexually provocative way.

The minor was told to imitate a man and a woman “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio,” the complaint stated, adding that it made the girl “physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable.”

In another scene, called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” Spears can be seen looking at a young boy through holes in a newspaper. The skit also featured the “MadTV” star rubbing baby oil on the little boy’s back.

Tiffany Haddish on her "Through A Pedophile's Eyes" skit:



“But clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.” pic.twitter.com/mHET0A6ZOa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 5, 2022

The child abuse case was later dropped, with the now-adult children saying that neither Haddish nor Spears “groomed” or “molested” them.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years,” Jane Doe reportedly said. “And we know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Trizah Morris, the mother of the children, who are now 23 and 16, is now suing Haddish and Spears for alleged defamation of character.

According to her $1 million lawsuit, the mother alleges that both comedians made accusations that she was extorting them for money over the skits and that Spears called her a liar.

Haddish doesn’t seem too worried. Her lawyer, Shawn Holley, said, “Trizah Morris has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” according to Vanity Fair.

Haddish has not yet responded to the criticism over her remarks.

