Expert report concludes trigger on gun in 'Rust' shooting was pulled

Aug. 15—A forensic firearms examiner hired by the state to evaluate the condition and functioning of the revolver involved in the 2021 fatal shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has determined the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

The report could have implications for the film's star and producer Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it discharged a live round on a movie set south of Santa Fe, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," forensic firearms examiner Lucien C. Haag wrote in his report, which was attached to a motion filed Tuesday by defense attorneys for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

"If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler's thumb without the trigger depressed, the half cock or quarter cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber," according to the report.

The report also concludes the bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza was similar to five other live rounds investigators recovered from various locations on the Rust set and "dissimilar" to bullets and ammunition obtained PDQ Arm and Prop owner Seth Kenney, who supplied some weapons and ammunition for the film.

Baldwin told ABC News in December 2021 — a little more than a month after the shooting — he didn't pull the trigger on firearm used in the scene, described in the report as an Italian-made "facsimile" of a Colt 1873 single-action revolver.

Prosecutors charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the case in January 2023, contending an FBI ballistics report had determined the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. They dismissed the fourth-degree felony charge "without prejudice" in April, cited a need to conduct more investigation.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis in April held open the possibility the case could be refiled.

A source close to the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The New Mexican in April the dismissal was related to "new evidence" which centered on the revolver.

The weapon had at some point been fitted with a new hammer, calling into question the FBI's previous conclusion the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pulled, the source said.

In a June motion filed in the case against Gutierrez-Reed, prosectors wrote charges against Baldwin were dismissed without prejudice "because a possible malfunction of the gun significantly affects causation with regard to Baldwin, not with regard to Gutierrez. If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed. The prosecution anticipates making a final charging decision with regard to Mr. Baldwin within the next sixty days."

Sixty-seven days have elapsed since the filing of that motion, and according to online court records no new charges have been filed against Baldwin since.

Morrissey declined to comment Tuesday when asked whether the state had made a decision on whether to charge Baldwin. The actor's legal firm did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The forensic report was attached to a motion filed Tuesday by Gutierrez-Reed's attorney's Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, asking the court to approve certain jury instructions ahead of trial in the case, which has been set to take place in December.

The motion asks the court to instruct jurors that in order to find Gutierrez-Reed guilty they need to determine her actions were a "significant cause of death ... without which the death would not have occurred."

The motion also asks the court to instruct the jurors that they must consider whether "the negligence of a person other than the defendant may have contributed to the cause of death."

In the motion the attorneys say evidence at trial will show Gutierrez-Reed was outside the church where the shooting occurred and "had asked [Assistant Director Dave Halls] to be called back into the church if Baldwin was going to use the gun at all."

Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a "cold gun," or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of the others.

The report includes still images of videos taken leading up to the shooting, which shows "Baldwin cocking the silver-colored hammer of a long barreled revolver with his right index finger ending up on or near the trigger."