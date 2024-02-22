Experience Champaign-Urbana's film office sets first workshop on serving as a location

Feb. 22—CHAMPAIGN — Film Champaign-Urbana, a part of Experience Champaign-Urbana, will co-host the first in a series of workshops about the regional film industry next week.

The initial workshop, "So You Want to be a Film Location?", will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Robeson Room A at the Champaign Public Library.

According to a release, Shatterglass Films and The Line Film Co. are co-hosting the event, which will share "the good, the bad, and the real about offering your residence or business as potential for a film, commercial or photoshoot."

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to RSVP at experience cu.org/film-office/film- workshop-series.

The upcoming workshop is part of the film office's efforts to develop a location database for filmmakers working in the region.

Individuals who wish to submit their property as a potential film location can learn more about what to expect and fill out a form at experiencecu.org/film.

Mark Brown, the tourism agency's director of sports, events and film, said in a previous interview that private properties will not be searchable online, in order to preserve privacy.

Instead, the agency will connect with film scouts to help them find sites that meet their needs.

"As our film scene in the Champaign-Urbana area continues to grow, it's critical that we expand our locations infrastructure to accommodate the needs of productions that we are attracting," Brown said. "In order to build our database, we first need to educate the community on how the film industry works and what they can expect. It's critical to our success as a film destination."