‘Expedition: Unknown’ Host Josh Gates Says He Dove In Titanic Sub, But Decided Against Going Down Again To Film Because Craft “Did Not Perform Well”

Josh Gates, the host of Discovery’s Expedition: Unknown, revealed today that he dove in the same sub that is now missing near the wreck of Titanic. Gates said that the prospect of getting footage of the sunken ship was a “huge opportunity,” but he decided against a second voyage because the vessel, dubbed Titan, “did not perform well on my dive.”

Gates also indicated, “There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public — much of it concerning.

“I had the unique opportunity to dive in the @Oceangate #Titan sub with Stockton at the helm in preparation for its maiden mission to Titanic,” wrote Gates on Twitter.

“To those asking, #Titan did not perform well on my dive. Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns w/ the @OceanGate platform,” he continued.

The Expedition: Unknown host said that his trip in the sub came with the OceanGate cofounder, Stockton Rush, at the helm.

He added, “I pray for a positive outcome to the rescue efforts of those aboard, including fellow

@ExplorersClub member Hamish Harding.”

After Twitter users questioned the idea of going in the first place, Gates replied: “To those questioning why people would dive to Titanic: the ship has fascinated the world since the night she sank. It’s a time capsule to another era of our history. It takes courage to make a trip like this. Admiration and prayers for the passengers aboard.”

Deadline has reached out to Discovery and will add any comment we receive.

