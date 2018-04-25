45 years after 'The Exorcist,' William Friedkin believes he's seen (and filmed) an exorcism

Forty-five years ago, William Friedkin staged the mother of all cinematic exorcisms in his 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist. But the outspoken director makes no bones about that fact that the ritual he immortalized onscreen with the help of novelist William Peter Blatty — who wrote the novel the film is based on — was complete bunk. “Blatty made it all up,” Friedkin confesses to Yahoo Entertainment. “He could not get information from the church about it. And I had never seen an exorcism before I did that movie.” Despite his lack of first-hand knowledge, Friedkin opted to treat fiction as seriously as fact, staging a harrowingly realistic battle of wills between the forces of good — as represented by priests Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller) — and evil in the shape of the possession-happy demon, Pazuzu (inhabiting the body of Linda Blair). In the decades since the film’s release, millions of moviegoers have emerged from their first viewings of The Exorcist as believers, even as the director himself remained a skeptic.

That changed in 2016 when Friedkin found himself in a small room in Italy filming Father Gabriele Amorth — a renowned Catholic priest and prolific exorcist who passed away later that year — attempt to cast a demon out of a troubled woman named Christina. That experience made Friedkin a convert, after a fashion. “I believe I saw an exorcism,” the director says, matter of factly. “I can’t tell you with absolute certainty, but what I saw was definitely a serious procedure to give aide to a woman who was in great need of it.” The footage he filmed forms the centerpiece of his new documentary, The Devil and Father Amorth, which is available to watch now in limited theatrical release and on VOD. We spoke with Friedkin about his spiritual life (or lack thereof) and the contemporary relevance of his Oscar-winning police drama, The French Connection.

Yahoo Entertainment: You’ve described yourself as an agnostic, but in the documentary, at least, it does appear like you’re searching for answers to larger spiritual questions.

William Friedkin: No, I was just interested in this [case]. Exorcism isn’t an everyday occurrence in this country, as it is in many other countries. I hadn’t gone near the subject in 45 years, and The Exorcist is a work of fiction. This is not; this is what I saw and heard — no sound effects, no manipulation of any kind. I was only able to do it because I talked Father Amorth into letting me film it. Then it occurred to me take [the footage] to these brain surgeons and psychiatrists and see if they would debunk it in the real world, not the spiritual world. And they didn’t debunk it! The psychiatrist recognized possession as a religious-based disease, and the brain surgeons had no idea what to do with this woman.

So there’s nothing personal in this for you? No bigger questions you want answered?

There are no answers! Nobody has any answers — not Bertrand Russell, not Stephen Hawking, not St. Augustine, not the pope. No human being knows if there’s a heaven and a hell or an afterlife, or what our purpose is here on earth. That’s why faith is such an extraordinary thing: people, by the billions, have faith in something they’ve neither seen, nor heard, nor touched. That interests me a great deal.

Have you noticed a change in the conversation surrounding faith and exorcism in the decades since The Exorcist premiered?

There’s still people who accept it and still people who are skeptical. There always will be. I don’t happen to be a skeptic — I don’t know! I just don’t know. I didn’t go in there with any skepticism, and neither am I a Catholic. I do believe in the teachings of Jesus, who happened to be a Jew; he was born, lived, and died a Jew. The teachings of Jesus as written in the New Testament are extraordinary to me. We never heard his voice, we never really saw a portrait of him at the time he was alive, and nobody around today was there and yet people believe [in him]. That’s true of other religions as well. I was raised Jewish, but I never felt close to the Jewish faith in that sense.

